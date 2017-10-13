Man Utd’s strong interest in right-back confirmed by club chief

Manchester United had a “strong” interest in signing Monaco right-back Fabinho in the summer, according to the Ligue 1 side’s vice-president.

Vadim Vasilyev confirmed that United and neighbours Manchester City had both been keen to land the Brazilian, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s one of the key players in our squad, a very regular player.

“He’s very important, we can always count on. We are very happy that we managed to keep him. I think this is one player you want to keep forever.

“But we realise in Monaco we have a certain model, that at a certain moment when we feel it’s right we have to let players go in order to be successful again. This is not only about money; this is more about being successful.”

But he said that certain moment would not be in the January transfer window, so United and City will have to wait until next summer before getting the go-ahead to make a move for the 23-year-old. Vasilyev said it would take “something really extraordinary” for Monaco to consider selling Fabinho mid-season.

The 6ft 2in utility man started his career at Fluminense in his homeland.

Fabinho moved to Portuguese side Rio Ave on a six-year deal in June 2012, but one month later joined Real Madrid Castilla on a season-long loan. He played for Jose Mourinho’s Madrid first team in May 2013.

The next two seasons were spent on loan at Monaco, who signed him permanently in May 2015. He is under contract until June 2019.