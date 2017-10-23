Manor Solomon: Liverpool prepare £4.5m bid for Israeli teenager

Liverpool are readying a £4.5m bid for Maccabi Petah Tikva wonderkid Manor Solomon, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

The 18-year-old starlet has already won a call-up to the Israel national team, although he is yet to make his debut.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy are reportedly ready to press ahead with an attempt to sign Solomon.

But the Merseysiders face competition from Serie A champions Juventus, who are also keen on the youngster.

The midfielder made his debut almost a year ago in November 2016 and scored his first professional goal in January.

Solomon has since clocked up 29 senior appearances and has scored four goals.

He has made seven league appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and bagging two assists.

The teenager is under contract at his current club until June 2022, but Liverpool’s spending power would make signing him before then an easy deal to conclude.