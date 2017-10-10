Marc Overmars to become Arsenal director of football

Arsenal have reached an agreement to make former player Marc Overmars their director of football from next season, according to Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb.

The ex-Netherlands winger, aged 44, is currently working as sporting director of Dutch giants Ajax, but will reportedly leave his position at the end of the season in order to take up a similar post with the Gunners.

Overmars was signed by Arsenal from Ajax for around £5m in June 1997. He played for the north Londoners until June 2000, when he joined Barcelona for £25m, winning a Premier League title and the FA Cup.

After hanging up his boots, he joined the board of his first club Go Ahead Eagles. He returned to Ajax as sporting director in June 2012.

If the report proves to be accurate, Overmars could be tasked with working alongside his old boss Arsene Wenger to put in place a succession plan for when the long-serving 67-year-old manager steps down from his role.