Marco Reus being tracked by Arsenal and Man Utd

Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Marco Reus’ situation ahead of a possible transfer, according to Sky Sport Deutschland.

The 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and is currently sidelined with a cruciate knee ligament injury. He is expected to be out of action until March.

When he returns, he will have just over a year to run on his contract, which expires in June 2019.

He indicated that he will seek a lucrative move away from Dortmund at that stage for what is likely to be the final long-term contract of his career.

Reus told GQ: “There are four or five international clubs who interest me. On May 31, 2019, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

“I have to be honest and fair and say I don’t know where I’ll end up. At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019.

“But of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision.”

United and the Gunners are both reportedly interested in signing the attacking midfielder at that stage. The player will have just celebrated his 30th birthday in May 2019.

Reus joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach for €17m in 2012. He has since clocked up 189 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 89 goals.