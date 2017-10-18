Marcus Rashford limps off injured during Man Utd’s win over Benfica

Manchester United’s injury woes have worsened after Marcus Rashford was forced off during tonight’s win over Benfica.

The England international limped off during the second-half of United’s 0-1 win at the Estadio da Luz.

Rashford appeared to be in some discomfort as he made his way off the pitch. He immediately removed his shin pads from his socks after suffering the injury because he knew he would not be able to continue.

As he made his way off the pitch and back to the dressing room, he stopped for a brief exchange of words with manager Jose Mourinho to discuss the nature of the injury.

In his post-match interview, Mourinho confirmed that Rashford had sustained a knee injury. He said the young forward told him he had felt something in his knee.

He has earlier scored the winner when his free-kick from near the touchline was caught behind the goal-line by Benfica’s rookie keeper Mile Svilar.