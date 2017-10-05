Marouane Fellaini close to signing new Man Utd contract

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract at the club, according to Transfer Market Web.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 next month, is currently due to be out of contract next summer.

But with Fellaini becoming an increasingly important member of Jose Mourinho’s squad, including scoring two goals in last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace, United will be desperate not to lose the Belgium international on a free transfer.

The report claims it is Mourinho who has been pushing the Old Trafford hierarchy to tie Fellaini down to a new long-term deal.

United officials had reportedly been reluctant to offer the player a long contract so close to his 30th birthday. Players aged over 30 are usually only offered one-year extensions by the Red Devils.

Fellaini was signed by then manager David Moyes from Everton for £27.5m in 2013 and has made 141 appearances for the club to date.