Mauricio Pochettino gives Harry Kane fitness update

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that star striker Harry Kane could be fit to face Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Wembley.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after Saturday’s loss to Manchester United, the Spurs boss said Kane would be assessed on Sunday and today to check on whether he would be available.

He also: “My feeling is good. But it’s not my feeling, it’s Harry’s feeling.

“With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone.

“It’s not the last game or the final where you would say ‘OK, after that it’s holidays’.

“We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone. We will assess him and then we will make the best decision.”

Kane suffered a minor hamstring strain to his left leg during the victory over Liverpool at Wembley on October 22.

He missed the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford last weekend.