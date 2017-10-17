Mauricio Pochettino happy to sign 15-year contract at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he would be happy to sign a contract tying him to the club for the next 15 years.

The Argentine boss was responding to comments made by chairman Daniel Levy in a new book. Levy said he would “love nothing more than for Mauricio still to be our manager in 10 or 15 years’ time” and to reject the overtures from potential suitors, such as Barcelona.

It appears that, three-and-a-half years into Pochettino’s tenure, those feelings are mutual.

The former Espanyol coach indicated that he would gladly put pen to paper on the very long-term deal. He put the ball back in Levy’s court to offer him that sort of contract.

He said: “I am very happy with Tottenham and I hope I stay 10 or 15 years here. If he wants me to, I would love to sign that contract.

“It is up to him. It is always up to the owner or the chairman whether you keep your position as a manager for a long or a short time. It is all about him.

“I am so happy at Tottenham. I have enjoyed my time here a lot – this is a club with big potential.

“We are waiting for the new stadium, the facilities will be the best in Europe, and we only need time to develop in the same way, to try to build a competitive team and win a trophy.

“I am so happy to hear that Daniel Levy is so kind to me and is telling everyone what he expects from me.”

A 15-year contract would keep Pochettino in north London until June 2031. By that time, the 45-year-old coach will have celebrated his 60th birthday.

In his three full seasons at White Hart Lane, he has led Spurs to fifth, third and second place finishes in the Premier League.