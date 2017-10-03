Mesut Ozil: Inter Milan confirm interest

Inter Milan are interested in signing Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

The Serie A side’s president Erick Thohir, who last week hinted at making a move for the Germany international before calling those links “only gossip”.

Now Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has said that Ozil is a target, but that he is pessimistic about his chances of signing the 28-year-old in the January transfer window.

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and would be able to move to San Siro on a free transfer next summer. Ausilio indicated that would present his club’s best opportunity to sign the former Real Madrid playmaker.

He told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset: “We are always evaluating our squad and watching foreign championships at the same time. We are in a good place, and in any case, I don’t think you can do operations for players like Ozil before June.”

Ozil joined Arsenal from Madrid for a then club record fee of £42.5m in September 2013. The five-year contract he signed at that stage is due to expire in June.

He has made 166 appearances for the Gunners to date, scoring 32 goals.