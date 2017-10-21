Mesut Ozil rejects Man Utd speculation
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to reject speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.
Reports in recent days suggested the Germany international was so confident of making a summer switch to Old Trafford that he has already told his Gunners team-mates that he will be joining United.
But the playmaker has urged his Twitter followers – and perhaps himself – to “ignore the noise and stay focused”.
Ignore the noise and stay focused! 👊🏼 #COYG #EFCvAFC @arsenal pic.twitter.com/Gjaf4reVsL
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 21, 2017
Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension.