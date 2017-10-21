Mesut Ozil rejects Man Utd speculation

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to reject speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Reports in recent days suggested the Germany international was so confident of making a summer switch to Old Trafford that he has already told his Gunners team-mates that he will be joining United.

But the playmaker has urged his Twitter followers – and perhaps himself – to “ignore the noise and stay focused”.

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension.