Mesut Ozil tells Arsenal team-mates he is joining Man Utd

Mesut Ozil has told Arsenal colleagues that his transfer to Manchester United is all but done, according to The Sun.

The Germany international, aged 29, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, where he would be reunited with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

And the attacking midfielder is said to be so confident that the deal will go through that he has already told his team-mates that he will be joining United.

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and would be able to join the Red Devils on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal could yet to decide to sell their playmaker in the January transfer window to secure a transfer fee for him.

Although Ozil’s camp recently briefed that talks over a contract were progressing in the right direction, it appears he could be ready to sign for one of the Gunners’ Premier League rivals.