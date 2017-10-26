Michy Batshuayi reacts to painful collision

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has reassured the club’s supporters that he is okay after colliding with a goal-post during last night’s Carabao Cup win over Everton.

The Belgium international was chasing towards the Toffees’ goal with defender Phil Jagielka as the pair battled to be first to a loose ball.

Jagielka hooked the ball behind for a corner, while Batshuayi crashed into the post.

He joked that the post had come off worse and claimed the incident should have resulted in a red card.