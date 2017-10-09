Miguel Almiron: Arsenal linked with Atlanta United midfielder

Arsenal are considering a move to sign £18m-rated Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, according to the Daily Mail.

The Paraguay international, aged 22, has impressed in his first season in Major League Soccer, having joined Atlanta from Argentine side Lanus in a £10m deal just 10 months ago.

His performances under the guidance of former Barcelona coach Tata Martino have caught the eye of the Gunners’ scouting network.

Manager Arsene Wenger is said to be keen to add to his midfield options, having sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool in the last transfer window and with Jack Wilshere yet to prove he has put his injury problems behind him.

But the north Londonders face competition from Serie A side Inter Milan, who are reported to be long-term admirers of Almiron. The Italians are said to be weighing up an £18m bid for him.

Almiron has 12 caps for his national team to date. He has scored nine goals in 29 appearances for Atlanta so far this season.