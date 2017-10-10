Mijat Gacinovic: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho scouts Serbia winger

Serbia winger Mijat Gacinovic was the target of a Jose Mourinho scouting missing last week, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Manchester United manager was spotted keeping a low profile under a baseball cap at the at the Ernst Happel Stadion, in Vienna, last Friday night, where Gacinovic was in action in a World Cup qualifier.

United sources reportedly debunked claims that Mourinho was watching Southampton’s Dusan Tadic and briefed that it was his fellow winger Gacinovic who was of interest.

The 22-year-old currently plays for German side Eintracht Frankfurt. He joined the Bundesliga side from Serbian outfit Vojvodina in 2015. He has made 50 appearances for the club over the past three seasons.

Gacinovic has burst onto the international scene in 2017, with two goals in his first three caps for Serbia.

Mourinho saw him in action for 87 minutes against Austria, but Serbia slipped to a 3-2 defeat.

Gacinovic could join his compatriot and national team colleague Nemanja Matic, who was on the scoresheet in Vienna, at Old Trafford.