Napoli thank Man Utd for letting them train ahead of Man City clash

Napoli have thanked Manchester United for letting them use their facilities ahead of this evening’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

In what looked like a bit of an attempt to wind up City fans before the game, the Serie A side posted a selection of photos from their training session and expressed their gratitude to United for the use of their training ground.

But United certainly weren’t involved in an all-out conspiracy against City, because they only gave the Italians use of The Cliff, their former training ground.

The Red Devils haven’t trained their themselves since 1999, when they moved to Carrington, but it does still occasionally host academy games.

Napoli’s players will probably go home thinking they have a pretty swanky training complex compared to these big-spending Premier League clubs!