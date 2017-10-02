Newcastle branded ‘black and white scum’ by subtitles during Liverpool game

Newcastle United found themselves on the receiving end of an unexpected attack from the subtitles during coverage of their 1-1 draw against Liverpool yesterday.

Captions on the screen during the Match of the Day 2 highlights of the game branded the Magpies “black and white scum”.

While it might sound like somebody in the subtitling team is a Sunderland fan, the BBC said there was a far more innocent explanation.

The software apparently confused the word “comma” for “scum” when it was dictated by a subtitler.

The correct transcription of commentator Guy Mowbray’s words should have read: “Sturridge has scored in all four of his previous Premier League starts at Newcastle. For the Reds against the black and whites, he boasts five goals in five appearances.”

It appears the ‘s’ of black and whites became entangled with the subsequent comma to create “black and white scum”.

Sturridge was unable to add to his record and the points were shared at St James’ Park on Sunday. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for the Reds, but Joselu equalised a few moments later.