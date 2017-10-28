Newcastle linked with moves for Luke Shaw, Ross Barkley and Andy Carroll

The investors planning a takeover of Newcastle United have touted Luke Shaw, Ross Barkley and Andy Carroll as future transfer targets, according to the Daily Star.

The three England internationals were mentioned when PCP Partners met Magpies officials to discuss manager Rafa Benitez’s transfer budget for the January window and beyond.

Both parties are said to have determined that a new left-back, midfielder and forwards are the priorities for strengthening the squad.

Left-back Shaw, aged 22, is currently well down the pecking order at Manchester United and does not appear to have a future at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

Everton midfielder Barkley is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. He saw a move to Chelsea fall through in the last transfer window and has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

He is out of contract and available on a free transfer next summer.

Former Newcastle striker Carroll left his hometown club to join Liverpool for £35m in 2011.

The injury-prone 28-year-old is currently at West Ham United. He scored 31 goals in 80 league appearances during his previous spell at St James’ Park.