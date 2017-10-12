N’Golo Kante out until November, fear Chelsea

Chelsea are worried that midfielder N’Golo Kante will miss all six of their games in October, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The France international pulled up with a hamstring injury during Les Bleus’ World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria last weekend and has to be substituted in the 34th-minute.

Chelsea’s medical staff have now assessed Kante and their early assessment is that he could be out for up to three weeks, though the Blues have not publicly commented on the injury or a timeline for the former Leicester City man’s return.

He has definitely been ruled out of this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace.

But he could also miss the Champions League double-header against Roma, Premier League fixtures with Watford and Bournemouth, plus the League Cup clash with Everton.

Kante, who has won back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester and Chelsea, is a key player for Antonio Conte’s side. His absence in midfield would be a major blow for the Blues boss, who is already light in that department following the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United and with summer signing Danny Drinkwater yet to feature due to injury.