N’Golo Kante: PSG plot £90m bid for Chelsea star

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is a £90m transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mirror.

The big-spending French giants have targeted the all-action 26-year-old as the next piece of their expensive jigsaw following the recent signings of Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for a combined total of more than £300m.

Paris-born Kante is now being lined up for a return to his hometown club.

The France international has won back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea, and is now in his third season in English football.

He was signed by Leicester from Caen in a £5.6m deal in 2015. He then moved to Stamford Bridge for £32m in 2016 after his instrumental role in the Foxes’ shock Premier League triumph.

PSG are now ready to offer almost three times what the Blues paid to add some balance to their midfield. If the deal went ahead, Kante would become the Premier League’s most expensive sale.