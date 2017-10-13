N’Golo Kante out for three weeks

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is out for up to three weeks with the injury he sustained on national team duty with France.

Head coach Antonio Conte revealed that he expects the 26-year-old to be sidelined for around 20 days with a muscular injury.

But the Italian said Kante would need to undergo a scan next week to determine the full extent of the problem.

Conte told his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace that Kante would be a “big loss” for his side.

A 20-day layoff would see the former Leicester star miss the Premier League games against Palace, Watford and Bournemouth, the Champions League double-header against Roma and a League Cup tie against Everton.

He will face a race against time to be fit for the crunch clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 5.

Kante was substituted in the 34th minute of France’s World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.