Nikola Maksimovic: Arsenal tracking Napoli defender

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, according to Italian magazine Guerin Sportivo.

The Serbia international, aged 25, is reportedly being scouted by the Gunners as they mull over a possible bid in the January transfer window.

But they face competition from Napoli’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan, who are also weighing up a January bid, the article claims.

Maksimovic has only been at the Stadio San Paolo since August 2016. He was signed from Torino for €25m, but has struggled to settle.

He has spent much of his time on the bench after struggling to force his way into coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

He has only played two games in the league and Champions League so far this season.

That will give Arsenal hope that they might be able to prise him away, although he is under contract with Napoli until June 2021 and the Italians will hope to recoup what they paid just over a year ago.