No January bid for Alexis Sanchez from Man City

Manchester City have decided against making a January bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Pep Guardiola’s side saw a £60m bid to sign the Chile international at the end of the last transfer window fall through because the Gunners failed to land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.

They were tipped to return with a new bid of £20m in the January window, which will be the last opportunity for Arsenal to cash-in before Sanchez’s contract expires next summer.

But today’s report claims the Etihad Stadium hierarchy are still furious with the north Londoners over the botched summer deal. They reportedly have no intention to make another bid for Sanchez and will instead bide their time before signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer in the summer window.

In doing so, they will run the risk of Sanchez being sold to another club or signing a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January. But the player is thought to favour a reunion with his former Barcelona boss Guardiola.