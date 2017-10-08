Paul Pogba out until Christmas

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out for a further two months with his hamstring injury, according to The Sun.

The France international, aged 24, has been sidelined since pulling up in last month’s Champions League win over FC Basel.

Having already missed five matches, Pogba is now set to be out of the team until United’s Christmas fixtures.

The Red Devils’ medical staff now believe the £89m signing will now miss key Premier League fixtures against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal. He will also be sidelined for the remainder of the Champions League group stage.

It was already known that he would miss next weekend’s clash with Liverpool. He could also miss the derby clash with Manchester City at the start of the December, with one source telling the tabloid that Pogba is likely to need until the festive period to get back to full match fitness.