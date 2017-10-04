Paul Pogba handed basketball ban by Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned from playing basketball by the club, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils’ medical team reportedly believe the France international’s time spent shooting hoops is putting unnecessary strain on his hamstrings.

Pogba, aged 24, is currently sidelined for up to two months with a hamstring injury he suffered in an innocuous incident in last month’s Champions League win over FC Basel. United fear playing basketball in his own time might have contributed to the tear.

He is heading to the USA for a period of recovery before he starts his rehabilitation programme, but has been told to stay off the basketball court while he is in the States.

Pogba also spent time in the treatment room last season with a hamstring injury, so United are keen for their record signing to avoid causing further muscle injuries or risk damaged to his knee and ankle joints.