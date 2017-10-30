Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho has no idea when Man Utd midfielder will be back

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims he has no idea when record signing Paul Pogba will be fit again.

The France international has been out since mid-September with a hamstring injury sustained in the Champions League win over FC Basel.

Mourinho says Pogba is still training alone and, as a result, he is unable to estimate when he might be available for selection again.

The former Juventus star initially jetted out to Miami to rest and start his rehabiliation programme. He is now back at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground, but Mourinho’s comments indicate he is still some way from being back to full fitness.

According to the Daily Mirror, the United boss said: “I have no idea. Honestly. I am not in control of his recovery process. He is not training with me. He is on individual work and when a player is on individual work I cannot predict.

“I would expect Marcos Rojo to return after the international break because he is training with me. But with Paul I have no idea.”

The report claims that Mourinho’s relationship with Pogba is strained over his fitness issues, with the player apparently not sticking to the training regime set out for him by the club.

Mourinho also said the team had been coping well in Pogba’s absence. They have won all but two – the draw at Liverpool and defeat at Huddersfield Town – of the games he has missed.