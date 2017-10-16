Perr Schuurs: Liverpool keeping tabs on Fortuna Sittard defender

Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Fortuna Sittard defender Perr Schuurs, according to the Daily Mail.

The Dutch starlet spent time on trial at the Reds’ Melwood training ground earlier this year and impressed. Jurgen Klopp’s backroom staff are continuing to keep tabs on Schuurs to check on his progress.

The Reds were reportedly at Netherlands Under-19s’ games against Hungary and Slovenia last week to watch their transfer target in action.

Despite being aged just 17, Schuurs is already a regular in the Fortuna first-team.

He made his senior league debut in October 2016 and has clocked up 24 appearances and two goals in Dutch football’s second tier over the past year.

But he is not yet considered to be ready for the Liverpool first team and would be one for the future if he did make the switch to Anfield.

Klopp’s side face competition from Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, who have also shown interest in the 6ft 3in centre-back.