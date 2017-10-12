Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona confirm they will bid again in January

Barcelona have announced their intention to launch a fresh bid for Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants’ chief executive Oscar Grau says his club will resume its pursuit of the Brazil international in the new year.

According to The Guardian, Grau said: “We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request.

“But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well. We must forget about the price paid for Neymar last summer. After taxes we received about €188m in income and a direct financial impact on the club’s treasury of €144m.”

Coutinho, aged 25, was the subject of three failed bids from Barca in the summer transfer window. The Anfield hierarchy rejected all three bids, the last of which was worth up to €130m (£116.7m) and also turned down a transfer request submitted by the player.

The Reds always insisted that Coutinho, who signed a new five-year contract in January and is committed to the Merseysiders until June 2022, was not for sale at any price.

After missing the early stages of the season with a back injury, he has since returned to Jurgen Klopp’s side and scored in each of his last three games for Liverpool.