Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool to block January bid from Barcelona

Liverpool will reject any fresh bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, according to The Independent.

The report claims that the Reds have not changed their stance and will continue to rebuff approaches for their Brazilian playmaker.

That follows comments made by Barca chief executive Oscar Grau in which he suggested the Catalan giants plan to launch a new bid for Coutinho when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool have already turned down three offers in the summer transfer window. Barcelona started the bidding at £72m in July and made a final bid of £116.7m towards the end of the window.

Coutinho, aged 25, submitted a transfer request in an effort to force his move to Camp Nou, but that too was rejected by the Anfield hierarchy. He has since been reintegrated into Jurgen Klopp’s team and scored in each of the Reds’ three games prior to the international break.