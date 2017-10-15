Photo: Alvaro Morata returns to Chelsea training

There was some good news for Chelsea fans today following the disappointment of yesterday’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

The club’s record signing Alvaro Morata returned to training at Cobham on Sunday.

Morata has been out with a hamstring injury since limping off in the first-half of the defeat to Manchester City last month.

But head coach Antonio Conte revealed in his press conference last Friday that he was hopeful of having the Spaniard available for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Roma.

It appears Morata is still on course for that.