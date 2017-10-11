Photo: Arsenal and Spurs stars celebrate World Cup qualification together

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris posed for a photo together as they celebrated qualifying for the World Cup with France.

Les Bleus booked their place at Russia 2018 with a 2-1 win over Belarus at Stade de France last night. Giroud has scored the opening goal.

After the match, he sat alongside Lloris in the dressing room. The north London pair were joined by Nice right-back Christophe Jallet for the photo, which Giroud shared on social media.

He wrote: “Russia we’re coming.”