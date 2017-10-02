Photo: Arsenal star flies home for international duty

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina boarded a plane to Colombia soon after yesterday’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

After the final whistle, the 29-year-old made his way to Heathrow to board a flight to his homeland. His daughter has joined him for the trip.

Colombia face Paraguay in Baranquilla and Peru away in their final two World Cup qualification games. Ospina, who is likely to start both games, and his team-mates are currently third in the qualification table.