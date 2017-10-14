Photo: David De Gea’s stunning save from Joel Matip
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea produced a stunning save to keep the score at 0-0 in the first-half of today’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.
De Gea denied Reds defender Joel Matip a first Anfield goal with his excellent stop from point-blank range.
With Matip seemingly having guided the ball past him and into the net, the Spain international managed to stretch out a boot to block the ball and keep his clean sheet intact.
You can watch the save in the tweet below…
WATCH: What a save from @D_DeGea to deny Matip from close range! Live on SkySportsPL: https://t.co/C9Q6qNTiR0 https://t.co/zkijrEJOrZ
— Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) October 14, 2017