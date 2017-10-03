Photo: Harry Winks looking delighted after England call-up

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks had delight etched across his face after learning that he had been called up to the England squad.

The 21-year-old was in his room at St George’s Park with Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell when he learnt of his promotion to the senior setup.

While he wrote on Twitter to proclaim his honour and pride at being called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad, but his emotion is probably best captured by this photo taken by Chilwell.

The Foxes starlet observed: “He’s absolutely gutted he’s leaving me to go seniors. Never seen him so happy. Massively deserves it, smash it roomy.”