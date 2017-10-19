Photo: Injured Chelsea star in the treatment room
Injured Chelsea wingback Victor Moses has shared a photo of himself on a treatment table.
The Nigeria international sustained a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat at Crystal Palace and is now facing a few weeks on the sidelines.
He posted to Twitter a photo of himself in the treatment room at the Blues’ Cobham training ground.
In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Gutted to pick up an injury. Working hard to get fit&back on the pitch as soon as I can!”
Moses missed last night’s Champions League game against Roma due to the injury.
Gutted to pick up an injury. Working hard to get fit&back on the pitch as soon as I can!Good luck to the boys tonight come on the Chels #CFC pic.twitter.com/1JuqqXdHRd
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 18, 2017