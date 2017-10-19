Photo: Injured Chelsea star in the treatment room

Injured Chelsea wingback Victor Moses has shared a photo of himself on a treatment table.

The Nigeria international sustained a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat at Crystal Palace and is now facing a few weeks on the sidelines.

He posted to Twitter a photo of himself in the treatment room at the Blues’ Cobham training ground.

In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Gutted to pick up an injury. Working hard to get fit&back on the pitch as soon as I can!”

Moses missed last night’s Champions League game against Roma due to the injury.