Photo: Man Utd star heads out for family dinner after starring vs Spurs

Manchester United match-winner Anthony Martial went for dinner with his family after firing the team to victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Frenchman came off the bench to score the 81st winner at Old Trafford.

After the game, he and girlfriend Melanie da Cruz in the stadium’s hospitality suite.

Martial’s cousin, Alexis Martial, who was visiting from France, shared a photo on Twitter showing the family gathering.

He thanked his relative for hosting them, writing: “Thank you cousin for this beautiful moment spent with family.”