Photo: Man Utd star shares photo of dog soiling his lawn

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has treated his social media followers to a photo of his dog defecating on his pristine lawn.

The Swedish star, who is currently recovering from a long-term knee injury, posted the picture, which was ostensibly to show off his “beautiful garden”.

But the punchline was his pet bulldog, who could be seen squatting at the very back of the garden.

The photo received a mixed reaction on social media, with some people getting the gag and others believing Zlatan had been caught out by his dog.