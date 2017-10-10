Photo: Marcus Rashford hangs out with Anthony Joshua

Marcus Rashford and his Manchester United team-mates will be hoping to deliver a knockout blow to Liverpool’s title ambitions this weekend. Ahead of the return to Premier League action at Anfield on Saturday, the England international has been hanging out with unified world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medal is currently preparing for his fight against Kubrat Pulev at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 28.

Rashford joined him in the gym and the pair sat on the edge of the ring for a photo.

The United forward wrote: “Nice to see the champ.”