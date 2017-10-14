Photo: Romelu Lukaku’s first touch vs Liverpool (17 minutes on the clock!)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has a reputation for disappearing in big games.

Today’s game against Liverpool at Anfield was the Belgium international’s first chance to show that things would be different as a United player.

The early evidence wasn’t great.

Lukaku didn’t touch the ball at all until the 17th minute of the match.

And that remained his only touch of the game until the 24th minute.

In Lukaku’s defence, Liverpool had dominated the opening exchanges, but the old accusations of a lack of urgency and a lack of movement on these occasions were equally applicable.