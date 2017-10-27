Photo: Tiemoue Bakayoko dyes his hair blue

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has dyed his hair blue ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth.

The France international gave an interview earlier this month in which he vowed to change his hair colour to match the Blues’ jersey when he scored his first goal for the club.

He promptly did that the day the interview was published… but he probably hadn’t envisaged breaking his duck in a defeat to rock-bottom Crystal Palace.

A couple of weeks later, he has finally gone through with the change of colour. His blue barnet was on display as he boarded the team bus earlier today.

You can see Bakayoko sporting his new blue hair in the photo below.