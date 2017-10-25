Photo and Video: Ben Woodburn signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn has signed a new contract.

The Reds’ youngest ever goalscorer celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this month and his new deal is likely to be in recognition of that milestone.

His has agreed improved terms on what Liverpool describe as a long-term deal.

The Wales international has 10 first-team appearances and a single goal for the Reds to his name to date.

He told Liverpool’s website: “I think there is loads of room for improvement. I’ve just got to keep working and trying in training every day and hopefully I will improve.

“Defending and maybe getting a few more goals [are what I want to improve]. Just trying to come in with the first team and play like a first-team player.

“But I think I’ve grown as a player and matured physically and technically, and grown in confidence.

“For the rest of this season, my aim is just to carry on, try to play as many games for the U19s and first team. Hopefully I will get some more appearances for the first team and progress in the U19s Champions League.”

You can see him signing his contract in the photo and video below.

Delighted to have signed a new contract with @LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iXDQjGBM5s — ben woodburn (@BenWoodburn) October 25, 2017



http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/279338-ben-woodburn-signs-new-long-term-liverpool-fc-deal