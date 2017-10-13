Photo and Video: Harry Kane win Premier League player of the month for September

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been named Premier League player of the month for September.

After we brought you leaked news after a photo of Kane’s award appeared online yesterday, the England international took possession of his trophy this morning.

The 24-year-old scored six goals in four games in September. In the process, he became the second player in Premier League history to score more than two goals in three consecutive away matches.

It is the fifth time Kane has been named Premier League player of the month. He last won the award in February.

You can see what Kane had to say about winning his latest player of the month award in the video below.