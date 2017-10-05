Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the gym with Man Utd legend

There was a collision of the generations at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground this morning when Zlatan Ibrahimovic found himself working alongside club legend Andy Cole in the gym.

Zlatan, who recently re-signed for the Red Devils, is working on his rehabilitation after surgery on the serious knee injury he sustained against Anderlecht last season.

He was joined in the gym by Cole, who scored 121 goals in 275 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League in the process. He is also looking very well after his recent health problems.