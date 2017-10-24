Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Man Utd training, seeks revenge on Eric Bailly

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training following his serious knee injury.

The Swedish star posted a photo on social media this afternoon showing him in the dressing room at Carrington with defender Eric Bailly and goalkeeper David De Gea.

Ibrahimovic, aged 36, has been released and re-signed by United since suffering his injury in the Europa League win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford in April.

In reference to Bailly attacking him and running off when his knee was in a case, he joked: “Now he can’t run away.”

The picture showed him with his fist up to the centre-back’s jaw.

You can see Bailly’s original prank below.