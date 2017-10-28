Photos: Anthony Martial’s winner for Man Utd vs Spurs

Substitute Anthony Martial scored a late winner for Manchester United in today’s lunchtime game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Frenchman came off the bench to break the deadlock in the 81st minute.

He had replaced Marcus Rashford in the 70th minute of a tight game with few clear-cut chances and little attacking quality.

Martial, aged 21, has now scored six goals in 14 appearances so far this season.