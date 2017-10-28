Photos: Anthony Martial’s winner for Man Utd vs Spurs
Substitute Anthony Martial scored a late winner for Manchester United in today’s lunchtime game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
The Frenchman came off the bench to break the deadlock in the 81st minute.
He had replaced Marcus Rashford in the 70th minute of a tight game with few clear-cut chances and little attacking quality.
Martial, aged 21, has now scored six goals in 14 appearances so far this season.
Scored again! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5MCuPy3zrr
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2017
FULL TIME: Anthony Martial's 81st minute winner makes it five wins in five for #MUFC! Stay tuned for analysis on Sky Sports Premier League. pic.twitter.com/vLMqBn6GUm
— Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) October 28, 2017
Anthony Martial has scored more PL goals as a substitute than any other player this season, 4 in 6 appearances off the bench pic.twitter.com/7aAZgMRSLY
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 28, 2017