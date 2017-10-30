Skip to main content

Photos: Chelsea players travel to Rome

Chelsea’s squad has arrived in Italy ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Roma.

The two sides played out a 3-3 epic at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, so neutrals will be looking for something similar from the return game.

The Blues left their Cobham training ground by bus earlier today to start their trip to Rome. You can see some of the players boarding the team bus below.

And here is Cesc Fabregas and Pedro Rodriguez on board the plane.