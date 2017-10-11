Photos: Danny Rose and Erik Lamela return to full training with Spurs ahead of Bournemouth game

Tottenham Hotspur pair Danny Rose and Erik Lamela have both returned to full training ahead of the return to Premier League action against Bournemouth.

The long-term injury absentees joined their team-mates for Wednesday’s training session at Spurs’ Hotspur Way base.

Danny Rose and @ErikLamela train with the rest of the team at Hotspur Way today as they continue to progress with their rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/d1WMnKfXLz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 11, 2017

Rose, aged 27, has been sidelined since January with a knee injury.

Argentina international Lamela, aged 25, has been out of action for a year with a hip injury he sustained last October.