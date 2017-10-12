Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Man Utd game

Liverpool’s players have resumed full training after the international break.

The Reds’ squad were at their Melwood training base today to begin their preparations for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

Photos from today’s session show that Brazilian stars Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino wasted no time in flying back from international duty in South America and were ready for action in Thursday’s session.

Here are a selection of photos from training at Melwood today.

Back from international duty 🌎 pic.twitter.com/vvHrLB1FAb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 12, 2017