Photos: Nemanja Matic cries after Serbia qualify for 2018 World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic was reduced to tears of joy after helping Serbia to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Serbia recorded a 1-0 win over Georgia on Monday evening to ensure they topped their qualification group and booked their place in Russia next summer.

It was all too much for the 29-year-old, who wept as he and his team-mates celebrated with fans in Belgrade.

Matic was not part of the squad when Serbia last qualified for a World Cup in 2010.