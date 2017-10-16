Photos: Spurs travel to Spain to face Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur’s players are in Madrid ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash with holders Real Madrid.
After a perfect start to the tournament, Mauricio Pochettino’s side face what ought to be their toughest challenge of the group stage.
The Argentine boss and his squad travelled to Spain earlier today. You can see below a selection of photos from their journey.
Among the travelling party was fit-again left-back Danny Rose, who could make the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu.
TEAM NEWS: Danny Rose and @mousadembele have both travelled to Madrid and will train with the team tonight. pic.twitter.com/dC42fgXtnX
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2017
Looking 👌 in our @NikeUK travel wear!
▶️ https://t.co/dHknC2ZNAD pic.twitter.com/5S0pWQC0wF
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2017
✈️ Off to Madrid 🇪🇸#COYS pic.twitter.com/XhXNljxKMe
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2017
On our way to Madrid 🇪🇸✈️ pic.twitter.com/h1W6SNmK2c
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 16, 2017