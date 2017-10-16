Photos: Spurs travel to Spain to face Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur’s players are in Madrid ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash with holders Real Madrid.

After a perfect start to the tournament, Mauricio Pochettino’s side face what ought to be their toughest challenge of the group stage.

The Argentine boss and his squad travelled to Spain earlier today. You can see below a selection of photos from their journey.

Among the travelling party was fit-again left-back Danny Rose, who could make the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu.

TEAM NEWS: Danny Rose and @mousadembele have both travelled to Madrid and will train with the team tonight. pic.twitter.com/dC42fgXtnX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2017