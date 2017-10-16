Photos and Video: Spurs training at the Bernabeu

Tottenham Hotspur have been training at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening as they prepare to face European champions Real Madrid in tomorrow’s Champions League clash.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players arrived in Spain earlier today. They travelled to the famous stadium to familiarise themselves with the playing surface and their surroundings as they were put through their paces in a final training session before the game.

You can see a selection of photos and video footage from this evening’s training session below.

The setting for this evening's training session… pic.twitter.com/uCdrUdqpOp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2017

Heading out for training with the team at the Santiago Bernabeu… 👀#COYS pic.twitter.com/b1te4S0YWL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2017